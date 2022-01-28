Man dead after rear-ending RTA bus in Akron

Close up of an RTA bus in the snow

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man is dead after crashing into a stopped RTA bus in Akron on Thursday morning, police said.

Around 9 a.m., officers say a Metro RTA bus was stopped eastbound at the bus stop on W. Cedar Street at Bell Street when a white 2006 PT Cruiser traveling eastbound on W. Cedar Street struck the rear of the Metro bus, according to a release from Akron police.

The 65-year-old driver was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A medical emergency may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The 49-year-old bus driver had minor injuries and she was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

A 53-year-old man on the bus was also injured and taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medial Center with minor injuries.

Alcohol and speed are not considered a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.