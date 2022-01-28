Man dead after rear-ending RTA bus in Akron

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Close up of an RTA bus in the snow

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man is dead after crashing into a stopped RTA bus in Akron on Thursday morning, police said.

Around 9 a.m., officers say a Metro RTA bus was stopped eastbound at the bus stop on W. Cedar Street at Bell Street when a white 2006 PT Cruiser traveling eastbound on W. Cedar Street struck the rear of the Metro bus, according to a release from Akron police.

The 65-year-old driver was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A medical emergency may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The 49-year-old bus driver had minor injuries and she was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

A 53-year-old man on the bus was also injured and taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medial Center with minor injuries.

Alcohol and speed are not considered a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral