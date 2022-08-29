PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lake County on Sunday evening.

John Forno, 54, of Mentor was killed in the single motorcycle crash that happened on State Route 2 in Painesville Township at around 7 p.m., according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say he was traveling westbound when he reportedly veered off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.