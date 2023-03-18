SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Green Creek Township on Friday.

Donald M. Eckel, age 74 of Pemberville, died in the crash that happened at around 6:30 a.m. on US 20 near Milepost 24, according to a release from OSHP.

OSHP says a semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old Michigan man, was at a gas station attempting to make a left turn, then pulled onto US 20 into the path of Eckel, who was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Clyde Fire Department, Sandusky County Life Squads 15 and 18, Sandusky County Coroner’s Office, Triple J’s Towing and Interstate Towing assisted at the scene.

Officials say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.