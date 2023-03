CLEVELAND (WJW) — One man is dead after a car crashed into a fence in Cleveland Sunday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at West. 38th Street and Freas Avenue.

Cleveland police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the man.

The Accident Investigation Unit was notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

