CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have confirmed that a Wednesday evening shooting led to one death and two people wounded on Cleveland’s east side.

Emergency responders were called to the 700 block of East 96th Street around 7:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired and multiple people hurt.

WJW photo

Upon arrival, one 21-year-old man was determined dead at the scene while two women were found shot, both in the leg.

The women were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, and police said they are considered to be in serious condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.