CLEVELAND (WJW) – One man is dead and two women are arrested after a shooting at a Cleveland gas station Monday morning.

Cleveland officers responded to a shooting on the 13000 block of Buckeye Road at the Sunoco gas station on Monday at around 5 a.m., according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in the parking lot, according to the press release.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the victim was involved in an altercation with one man and three women, who then shot him and left the area, the release said.

According to police, two women have been arrested on murder charges in connection to the shooting.

This investigation is still ongoing.