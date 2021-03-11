Man crushed by vehicle in Lorain County, killed

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident that happened when a man was attempting to do repairs on a car.

Wellington Fire responded to the 22200 block of Fairgrounds Rd. in Wellington Township Wednesday just before 6:30 p.m.

They contacted deputies when they found a man dead beneath a two-door Honda.

Deputies say the man had been laying on a mechanics creeper under the vehicle.

The car was elevated by two jack stands and two metal car ramps.

At some point the car slid of the jacks.

That caused the car to fall on the man, killing him.

The man has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.