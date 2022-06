CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Cleveland’s east side on Friday morning.

It happened at East 153 Street and Lincoln Avenue at around 4:45 a.m.

WJW

WJW

WJW

An approximately 25- to 30-year-old man was taken by EMS to University Hospitals in critical condition, according to police.

There is no information on a suspect.