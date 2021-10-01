Man convicted of murdering 1-year-old Canton boy

Related video: Twins’ family searching for answers after deadly shooting.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The man charged with murdering a one-year-old Canton boy last year was found guilty of all charges.

Trejuan Johnson (Courtesy: Canton Police Department)

Trejuan Johnson, 23, was convicted of shooting Ace Lucas and his twin brother, Arcel, on July 22, 2020. They were sleeping in their home on Clarendon Ave. SW at the time.

Ace passed away from his injuries, but Arcel survived.

Arcel Lucas with picture of brother, Ace

Johnson was taken into custody in December.

He was found guilty of murder, discharging a firearm into a habitation and seven counts of felonious assault with a firearms specification.

Johnson will be sentenced Monday morning.

Police believe he was just one of those responsible for the shooting. Canton police released surveillance videos outside the home that showed multiple armed men.

Almost a year later, the twins’ father was shot and killed while outside a home in the 1020 block of 13th Street NW.

Nichalous Dimitri Harvey, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Aaron Lucas. His bond was set at $1 million.

Nichalous Dimitri Harvey, Courtesy: Stark County Jail

Detectives said the two got into a fight prior to the shooting. Lucas was shot multiple times.