Man convicted in Akron hit-skip crash faces new charge after paralyzed woman dies 5 years later

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Five years after a hit-skip crash changed her life life forever, Doshie Gulley of Akron succumbed to the injuries and complications suffered in that crash and the man who caused it will face a new charge of vehicular homicide.

Doshie Gulley, then 72, was on her way home from a hair appointment in January 2017 when Deprise Moore, 36, ran a stop sign on East Archwood Avenue, travelling well over the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

The impact spun Gulley’s SUV into a utility pole, severing her spine.

The vehicle Moore was driving was also very badly damaged and toppled on its side, but Moore managed to get out and flee the scene on foot.

He eventually surrendered to Akron Police and in November of 2017. Moore was sentenced to spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of vehicular assault and hit/skip.

“When he hit her, it changed everything. She went from being totally independent, just on the go, to being totally dependent and not be able to do anything,” said Jennifer Walker, Gulley’s daughter.

“Technically he killed her that day,” said Gulley’s son, Raymond ‘Scottie’ Gulley. “We had to struggle every day to help her mental spirits every day to keep her alive. That was the toughest thing, to constantly hear her sad and bitterness and asking why why did she deserve this? Why did this have to happen to her?”

In October, five years after the crash, Gulley passed away.

On her death certificate, the immediate cause was listed as multi-system organ failure as a consequence of sepsis, or infections, complications of paraplegia (paralysis) and spinal fracture all related to a two vehicle collision at Archwood Avenue and Moore Street five years earlier.

“When the accident happened, the doctor had told me that she was going to get infection after infection after infection as a result of what happened to her and that’s exactly what happened,” said Jennifer Gulley.

On Wednesday, Moore was arraigned before Summit County Common Pleas Judge Allison McCarty on a new charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The charge resulting from Doshie Gulley’s death related to the crash five years earlier.

His attorney, Noah Munyer, entered a plea of not guilty.

Speaking with FOX 8, Munyer said although he has not yet had a chance to view all of the evidence and discovery in the original case, he was generally familiar with the history of the case.

Of the seriousness of the charge, Munyer said it is the kind of thing he would expect in a case where someone may have been shot and spent five years in a coma then died, but he had never seen anything like it as the result of an “accident.”

Munyer said he would want to consult with medical experts to dig farther into the findings listed on Gulley’s death certificate to fully understand what the legal theory is to bring the new charges five years after the crash.

“He’s still serving his mandatory time. To me, its not like he got a slap on the wrist. It’s an accident and unfortunately bad things happen to good people,” said Munyer. “In no way am I trying to minimize his conduct or responsibility but maybe this is a bridge too far. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

During Wednesday’s arraignment, Munyer requested that Moore continues to await trial on the new charges while still completing his original five year sentence on the original charges at the Richland County Correctional Institution.

“She never felt like the punishment fit the crime nor do I, so as a family collectively we are going to push for some kind of reform for hit-skip because victims shouldn’t have to go through this,” said Walker.

“Nothing will ever bring our mother back, we understand, but its just that she didn’t deserve this and we just want justice for Doshie. At the end she just did not want to live like that and she just was tired and she kept saying it and kept saying it and kept saying it,” said her brother.