CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man found guilty in connection to the May 30, 2020, riots in Cleveland that destroyed Colossal Cupcakes was sentenced Tuesday.

Tandre Buchanan, Jr., 24, was sentenced to 48 months with 3 years of supervised probation.

Buchanan was found guilty of interference with commerce by means of robbery and tampering with evidence.





According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on May 30, 2020, Buchanan, wearing a bright orange jacket, head covering and shoes, threw an object that shattered a large window at Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

Buchanan then entered the business through the broken window and encountered the store owner and employees, who locked themselves in a bathroom to call for help.

Buchannan removed a chair from the shop and exited through the same window.

Using the chair, Buchanan repeatedly smashed a second window until it finally shattered and fell out.

Court documents state that multiple individuals then entered the business through the broken window, destroyed the shop’s interior and stole several items, including store inventory and iPads, all while Buchanan was smashing the second window.

According to court records, text messages regarding the incident were later recovered from Buchanan’s phone. An individual sent a text to Buchanan’s asking, “what the hell they do with all the cupcakes?” Buchanan replied, “man I was giving them out.”

Store owner Kelly Kandah asked for the maximum sentence.

“He doesn’t seem like he’s remorseful for what he’s put me and my staff through,” said Kandah.

Buchanan was among the demonstrators who gathered downtown to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.