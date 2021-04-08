Man claimed he had bomb at Perry Nuclear Power Plant: sheriff’s office

(Watch our earlier report in the above video)

NORTH PERRY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following an incident at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant Wednesday evening.

Michael D. Fogelsong, 33, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with making false alarms and aggravated trespass. More charges could be added.

Deputies were called to the plant, located on Center Road in North Perry Village, shortly before 6 p.m. for a man refusing to leave. The sheriff’s office said he drove a pickup truck with an enclosed trailer to the facility’s entrance and claimed there was a bomb inside.

Michael D. Fogelsong (Photo courtesy: Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lake County Bomb Squad and the Painesville Office of the FBI responded to the nuclear power plant to investigate. According to the sheriff’s office, no bomb was found in the truck or trailer.

“We want to ensure everyone that there is no ongoing threat or imminent threat to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. This appears to be an isolated incident,” Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said in a news release on Thursday.