Man charged with using counterfeit bills caught again

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Canton man charged with using counterfeit money last month and out on bond has struck again using fake bills at local businesses.

Officers say Daniel Armstead II is charged, once again, for using counterfeit bills but this time at Grinders Above and Beyond, McDonald’s, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Wendy’s and Domino’s Pizza using a fake $20 bill at each location, according to Canton Municipal Court.

Last month, Armstead was arrested after police were called to businesses in Hartville including Giant Eagle, Hartville Chocolate Factory, Domino’s Pizza, Peace Love & Little Donuts and others.

The employees there thought the money was suspicious with black marker pen lines over the word “copy.”

Courtesy Hartville Police Department

He remains in Stark County Jail and his next hearing is scheduled for August 18.