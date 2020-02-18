Man charged with two break-ins at Wickliffe tobacco shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW)-- Officers arrested a suspect following two break-ins at Spinner's Discount Tobacco on Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe.

Two men broke the glass door and stole cartons of cigarettes on Jan. 2. It happened again at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Wickliffe police said responding officers tracked footprints in the snow and searched surrounding driveways to a house on East 296th Street. That's where they found 28-year-old Tyrone Hipps, of Fairborn. He was taken into custody and charged with both break-ins.

Police said they recovered most of the cartons of cigarettes, along with other evidence.

A second suspect was identified and warrants will be issued, Wickliffe police said.

