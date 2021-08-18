Man charged with trespassing at Cleveland airport said he had taken ‘oath to protect our country’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A police report reveals more information about an incident where a man jumped the fence at the airport and ran on the tarmac at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the report, officers responded to the airport in the C terminal Monday to a report of a man who jumped the fence.

Officers saw a pickup truck with Ohio plates parked by the gate and saw a man surrounded by airline employees when they arrived.

Police say officers put the man in handcuffs and asked him if he had any weapons.

The man said he didn’t.

According to the report, the man told officers that he was okay, and “that he had taken an oath to protect our country.”

The man told police he had gotten married 10 days prior and was under a lot of pressure and stress at home.

Police say he was transported for medical treatment.

He’s due in court on the criminal trespassing charge on August 30.

The FOX 8 I-Team has reported on multiple trespassing issues at the airport and the security concerns around them.