WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A Brunswick man is expected to face misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, accused of surreptitiously recording women who were trying on clothes in a clothing store’s dressing room.

Cory McKinley, 33, of Brunswick, was seen acting suspiciously at the Nordstrom Rack along Detroit Road in Crocker Park, on Aug. 27, according to a news release from Westlake Police Department. A woman told police she saw him holding his cell phone underneath her dressing room’s dividing wall, to take photos or video of her.

Crocker Park security officers found the suspect as he left the store and reported his vehicle to Westlake police. City officers later stopped the car along Crocker Road near University Hospitals St. John Medical Center, according to the report.

McKinley at first denied being at the store, then changed his story, saying he was there to use the restroom, police said. Officers seized his cell phone and what they found — along with witness interviews — led them to file two counts of voyeurism this week, to which he’ll answer at a later date in the Rocky River Municipal Court, according to the release.

Those charges have yet to reach the court, clerks told FOX 8 News Friday.