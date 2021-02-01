Man charged with shooting at another vehicle in Summit County had baby in car

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man faces charges for a shooting and road rage incident that happened on I-77.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 120 mile post on I-77.

Daymond L. Hooks, Sr., 34, is accused of shooting at a car and throwing an unknown object at the vehicle.

Daymond Hooks

The suspect was traveling with a woman and a 1-year-old baby.

Hooks faces several charges including endangering children and vehicular vandalism.

He’s in the Summit County Jail.