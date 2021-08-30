Man charged with shooting 73-year-old wife sentenced to life in prison

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of shooting and killing his 73-year-old wife in June has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ronald Diamond was seen in court on Friday where he pled no contest to charges of aggravated murder.

According to police, they responded to the Sheffield Village home on Preserve Lane around 1 a.m. on June 7 when Diamond met officers at the door saying his wife had been shot.

Deborah Diamond, 73, was found shot in the master bedroom then taken to the hospital where she later died.

The judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole and also 36 months for use of a firearm specification.