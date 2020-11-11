Man charged with running over three people during fight in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say they arrested a man who ran over three people with his car.

It happened in the 1200 block of Neville Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, officers found three people, two men and a woman, who were on the ground and injured.

They were hit by a car police say was driven by Vernon Hollis.

Hollis, 28, apparently drove into the three people after a fight inside the home, according to a press release from police.

The three victims were treated at the hospital.

One has a broken leg and the others had minor injuries, police say.

Hollis faces felony assault charges.