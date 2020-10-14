Man charged with raping and kidnapping woman in basement of Summit County home

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rape and kidnapping in Coventry Township.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office received two 911 calls Tuesday about a female being held against her will in a home on Swartz Rd.

A deputy went to the home and heard a female screaming for help when he went to the front door.

The man who answered the door said there were no women at the house.

According to a press release, the deputy announced himself in the front door of the home, and a woman, who was partially clothed, ran upstairs from the basement.

The press release states a man was chasing her and trying to pull her back into the basement.

The 39-year-old woman was treated at the hospital for injuries related to a sexual assault, the sheriff said.

A warrant found evidence of a sexual assault in the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

John Lent, 60, of Coventry Township, is in the Summit County Jail on charges of rape and kidnapping.

The sheriff said two elderly men who were at the home were determined to have no knowledge of the incident and are not facing charges.