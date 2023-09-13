*Attached video: Akron police chief to retire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a woman in Akron in July.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Jontae Watkins, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges, was charged with murder in connection to Ernestine Stallings’ death, according to a release from the Akron Police Department.

According to Akron police, officers were called to the 2000 block of W. Market Street around 1:30 p.m. on July 3 for reports of a woman being shot.

When they got there, officers found the 34-year-old woman, later identified as Ernestine Stallings, unresponsive in the parking lot while another citizen was trying to help her.

The woman was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators eventually found a person of interest and conducted interviews and a search warrant at a home on Stoner Avenue earlier this month.

During the search, officers found drugs and over $33,000 in cash.

Watkins was then charged with murder in connection to Stallings’ death.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.