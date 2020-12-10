Man charged with making threats to Loudonville police

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 31-year-old Mansfield man is facing a felony charge of inducing panic after prosecutors say he made threats against the Loudonville Police Department.

Prosecutors say Rusty Allen Wisenbarger is alleged to have called the police department around 2 p.m. December 6 making threats and indicating his intent to destroy the Loudonville Police station.

Prosecutors say the Loudonville Police Department is located in the same building as the Ohio Theater, which was showing a movie to customers at the time of the call.

“The Loudonville Police Department took immediate action to evacuate the building,” said Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher R. Tunnell.

“The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was activated, responded, and swept the building. The defendant was subsequently located and arrested.”

Wisenbarger is expected to be arraigned on the charges Friday.

“The Loudonville Police Department and Ashland County Sheriff’s Office are to be commended for their rapid response and coordination to keep people safe,” Tunnell said.

“You never know in these situations what someone making threats may or may not do, but we always have to err on the side of caution.”

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8