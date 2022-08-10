PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A judge set a $2 million bond for the man accused of killing a popular long-time business owner in Painesville.

A preliminary hearing was held for 20-year-old Demarco Jones in Lake County Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

He’s charged with murder in the death of 65-year-old Tim Meola.

Police found Meola dead inside his Mentor Avenue home on Sept. 7, 2019. He was a popular figure in the community as the owner of Meola’s Catering and Guyreino’s Deli in Ashtabula.

Jones was arrested on July 28.

The hearing was held in juvenile court because Jones was a minor when the incident happened. Now that he faces a murder charge as an adult, the case is being moved to the Lake County Common Pleas Court.