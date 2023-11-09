[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who told a 911 dispatcher “I just killed my son,” in March 2021, and who was later indicted on murder in Cuyahoga County is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced.

Matthew J. Ponomarenko, 34, of Parma, accused of torturing and beating his 5-year-old son Jax to death at a Russell Avenue home, faces two counts of aggravated murder with specifications for a victim who was younger than 13, as well as child endangering charges.

He was set for trial in February. An upcoming pretrial date was moved to Thursday, Nov. 9, for “plea and sentencing,” Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records show.

Matthew J Ponomarenko

On March 25, 2021, he told a 911 dispatcher he was hearing voices, FOX 8 News previously reported. Neighbors said they heard a commotion before police arrived on scene.

Investigators found evidence of “torture” and “reckless abuse.”

Jax Ponomarenko

Ponomarenko pleaded not guilty to his indictment the following August and has been held on a $5 million bond, court records show.