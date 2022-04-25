LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Charges were filed Monday against a Westlake resident in a deadly crash.

Investigators say Franklin T. Kutz, 36, was headed eastbound on Clifton Blvd. Saturday when he hit another vehicle.

Josephine Sever, 55, was the driver of the other vehicle.

She died at the hospital.

Alcohol is suspected in the crash.

Kutz is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

The vehicular homicide charge is a second-degree felony.

It’s punishable by up to eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Kutz posted his $50,000 bond and was released from custody.

He will be arraigned in Lakewood Municipal Court.