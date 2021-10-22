Man charged with kidnapping in Lakewood park incident appears in court

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– The man charged with kidnapping after being accused of trying to abduct a boy from a Lakewood park Wednesday was in court today.

The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court says no plea was entered for 45-year-old Jeremy J. McCusker of Lakewood and his case was bound over to a grand jury.

His cash bond was continued at $250,000.

According to investigators, witnesses say the man picked up a boy and attempted to run away with him as adults who were there quickly intervened and the man stopped.

Police said the child was unharmed and bystanders restrained the man until officers arrived.

