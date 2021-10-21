Man charged with kidnapping after incident at Lakewood park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– The man accused of trying to abduct a boy from a Lakewood park is now charged with kidnapping.

Bond was set at $250,000 for Jeremy J. McCusker, 45, of Lakewood. His first court appearance has not been scheduled.

Jeremy McCusker (Photo courtesy: Lakewood police)

Officers were called to Madison Park at about 6 p.m. Wednesday for a suspicious man possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Lakewood police said he approached several groups at the park, including children at soccer practice.

McCusker picked up a 12-year-old boy and tried to run away, according to police. The soccer coach and a park security guard were able to stop him and detain him until police arrived. No children were injured.

There does not seem to be a connection between the suspect and the victim.