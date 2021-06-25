Man charged with impersonating US Marshal in Northeast Ohio

News

by: , Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 40-year-old Arkansas man was arrested on several charges Wednesday, including impersonating an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Courtesy: Perkins Township police

Perkins Township Police Chief Vince Donald tells the FOX 8 I-TEAM Shane Edward Boulton, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested at a local hotel after he told several people he was a U.S. Marshal.

“He was carrying a firearm, drinking, and saying he was a U.S. Marshal,” the chief said.  “He had two loaded guns.”

Donald added that since Boulton has a previous felony conviction he is not permitted to have a gun.

“He said he was in town supposedly to do a good deed for a couple he was traveling with and told them he was going to buy them a refurbished semi-truck for $100,000,” Donald said.

He is being held in the Erie County jail.

Boulton is due in Sandusky Municipal Court June 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Missing

More Missing

Happening Headlines

More News