Man charged with fraud after using $7.2M from COVID relief funds to buy mansion, luxury cars

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Florida man received more than $7.2 million in coronavirus relief funds after concocting hundreds of nonexistent employees on loan applications.

A federal grand jury in Orlando handed down an indictment last week for 45-year-old Don Cisternino.

He allegedly used the emergency loan for the purchase of a Lincoln Navigator, Maserati, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and an approximately 12,579 sq. ft. residence in Seminole County.

The central Florida man faces multiple charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and illegal monetary transactions.

Last spring, prosecutors say Cisternino falsely claimed on a loan application that his New York business, MagnifiCo, had 441 employees and monthly payroll expenses in 2019 of more than $2.8 million.

Officials say the company actually had few, if any, employees other than Cisternino and his girlfriend, and it didn’t report any wages to the IRS in 2019.

