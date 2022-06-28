Editor’s Note: The story below has mature content.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Sandusky Police Department arrested a man on multiple counts of indecent exposure.

Michael Norwood

On Monday, police responded to a call from a woman who said she was pushing her child in a stroller on Hayes Ave. when a man approached her with his penis exposed. The woman said the man followed her.

Another person called police saying a man fitting the same description was outside a home on Rockwell St. with his penis exposed.

Police found a man fitting the description. He was arrested on two counts of public indecency.