Man charged with capital murder in 4-year-old’s death after blood found on clothing, sunglasses

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Darriynn Brown (Photo Credit: Dallas County Jail)

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man now faces a capital murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in a Dallas street last month.

Dallas police said late Wednesday that 18-year-old Darriynn Brown will face the new charge for the death of Cash Gernon.

Brown already was charged with kidnapping after authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed.

Fox 4 reports investigators found Gernon’s blood on Brown’s clothing and sunglasses.

Brown is jailed on $1.6 million bail.

His attorney, Heath Harris, tells the Dallas Morning News that he’s frustrated by the slow release of information from authorities about the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral