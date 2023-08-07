STATELINE, Nevada (WJW) – Investigators announced an arrest in a series of disturbing incidents in Nevada.

Between July 1-3, 2023, an unidentified adult male entered two resort condominiums in Stateline targeting unsuspecting women while they slept.

“Once inside, he positioned himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate adult females. Each female awoke from their sleep as the subject was rubbing their feet. Once awake the females confronted the male subject and he fled the scene,” a press release states.

Upon launching an investigation, authorities employed forensic techniques to identify the suspect responsible for the disturbing acts. The individual was identified as Mark Anthony Gonzales, a 26-year-old resident of Atwater, Calif.

The sheriff’s office reports Gonzales had a history of criminal behavior, including theft of women’s shoes, trespassing, and engaging in sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents.

Expressing his satisfaction with the arrest, Sheriff Dan Coverley, of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, stated: “These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”

On Aug. 1, 2023, investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with detectives from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, successfully apprehended Gonzales at his residence in Atwater, Calif.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of burglary and battery.

Gonzales is being held in the Merced County Jail on a fugitive warrant with bail set at $50,000, pending extradition back to Douglas County, Nev.