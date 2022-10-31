GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A man is in jail facing attempted murder charges in a reported ax attack on a woman Friday at a home in the 8200 block of High Street.

Christopher M. Harris, 44, of Garrettsville, is currently in the Portage County jail on a $2 million bond. He was arraigned Monday on two counts of attempted murder.

Officers who responded to the home just after 3:30 p.m. Friday set a perimeter with help from Hiram police officers and Portage County sheriff’s deputies, according to a police report released Monday.

They called for the man to surrender, but received no response. They then forced their way into the home and found a man lying on the floor and Harris “sitting down and holding a knife,” the report states. He was arrested after “several commands by SWAT members.”

The two victims, a 69-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the report. They live at the same High Street address as Harris, the report shows.

Harris is due back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a bond hearing.

He may face additional charges after a review from county prosecutors and presentation to a county grand jury.