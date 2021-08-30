Man charged with attempted abduction of realtor not competent to stand trial

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Vermilion man who is one of the two men charged with abduction and assault of a realtor in North Ridgeville was declared not competent to stand trial.

David Helton was seen in Lorain County Common Pleas court on Friday and was also declared not restorable to competency within the one-year statutory time frame.

The case was dismissed.

In April, Michael Evans, of Henrietta Township pleaded guilty to felony abduction and misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to two years in prison.