Man charged with assisting in teen’s suicide at Cleveland Metroparks pleads guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A man has plead guilty to assisted suicide charges in connection with the death of a teen.

Duncan McElroy was arrested July 13, the day after the teen died in the Cleveland Metroparks.

According to a Cleveland Metroparks police report, McElroy stated that he purchased a rifle and a box of ammunition on July 12.

He then provided the rifle and ammunition to his friend, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time of the purchase, the report states.

McElroy called 911 to report the death of a juvenile friend, who was located in the Brecksville Reservation of Cleveland Metroparks in Brecksville, police say.

McElroy plead guilty on April 19 to involuntary manslaughter, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor and assisted suicide charges, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

Sentencing is set for June 8 at 10 a.m. in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.