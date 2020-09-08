Man charged with arson after reportedly admitting to setting Medina warehouse fire, police say

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Police have arrested and charged a man who they say admitted to setting a Medina building on fire.

On June 6, the Medina Fire Department was called to the scene of a warehouse fire near the city’s historic square. The storage barn, which was owned by the city of Medina, was completely destroyed, at a reported loss of $100,000.

The building contained some equipment for the Medina Recreation Department, as well as the city’s popular Christmas Santa House.

Firefighters classified the blaze as suspicious and Medina police detectives immediately began investigating the incident.

Photo courtesy Medina Police Department

Tips and “additional evidence” led police to suspect 23-year-old Tristan Rosen of the crime. After being interviewed, police said the man confessed to setting the building on fire.

Rosen was reportedly arrested in Akron on Sept. 3 and charged with aggravated arson and arson, both felonies. He is currently being held at the Medina County Jail, police said.

