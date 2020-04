CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Michael Dudas, 41, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 94-year-old man.

The victim’s body was found in his home last week when his family called police for a wellness check.

He had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body.

Police say the victim had preexisting medical conditions and used a wheelchair.

Michael Dudas

Police arrested Dudas Saturday.

His preliminary hearing will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Investigators have not said what led them to Dudas.