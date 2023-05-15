RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A 110-count indictment accuses a Streetsboro man of dozens of sex crimes against children over 19 years.

A Portage County grand jury on May 11 handed up a 110-felony indictment charging David L. James, 57, of Streetsboro, with:

23 counts of rape with sexually violent predator specifications

12 counts of gross sexual imposition with sexually violent predator specifications

12 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

63 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

James allegedly sexually assaulted seven children ranging in age from 10 years old to 17 years old multiple times since 2004, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci.

This indictment supersedes James’ March indictment accusing him of sex crimes against three child victims. An ongoing investigation by Streetsboro police and Ohio’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force “uncovered additional victims and crimes,” according to Vigluicci.

James is currently being held in the Portage County Jail without bond.

A trial date has not yet been set. His case is scheduled for a status conference on May 30, court records show.