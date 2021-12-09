Man charged in woman’s murder smiles in booking photo

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police announced an arrest in the death of a woman whose body was found in a field earlier this week.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says Kalyn Moore, 28, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

A person walking their dog on Monday morning called police after finding Moore’s body in a field in the area of Terrace Rd. at Hastings Park.

Police arrested Lexx Zaveir Meeks Wednesday night.

He faces charges for Moore’s murder.

Police posted a picture of Meeks booking photo on Facebook, which shows him shirtless and handcuffed with a giant grin.

The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for tips in the case at (216) 451-1234.