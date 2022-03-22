CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man faces charges in connection with the death of a missing teen whose body was found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland.

Bennie Washington, 39, faces a charge of aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse.

Audreona Barnes, Photo courtesy: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

The body of Audreona Barnes, 19, was found on March 17.

She had been missing from Warrensville Heights since July.

A person who had been hired to clean an apartment in the 4300 block of Warner Rd. called police when they found a body on the balcony under a pile of clothes.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Barnes.

The cleaning person told police that the apartment’s previous tenant was evicted on March 11.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police homicide unit responded to the scene.

The medical examiner has not determined Barnes’ cause of death.

Police have not said how investigators connected Washington to the case.

He’s scheduled for arraignment on the charges Tuesday morning in Cleveland Municipal court.