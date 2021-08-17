Man charged in shooting death of McDonald’s co-worker ruled not competent for trial

Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story as it was breaking

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A man charged in the shooting death of a co-worker while employed at McDonald’s has been ruled as not competent to stand trial.

According to a Summit County court document on Monday, the courts found Christopher L. Riddick, of Akron, “not capable of understanding the nature and objective of the proceedings against him and is not capable of presently assisting in his defense.”

The courts also see it’s possible that Riddick will become capable after one year, if he’s provided treatment.

He is ordered one year of inpatient restoration treatment at the Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare System, an Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services hospital, which is the least restrictive alternative available, according to the document.

Police say in April, Riddick shot a fellow employee, 30-year-old Shawn Fann, in the chest after a confrontation between the two. He ran from the scene but was arrested a short time later.

The forensic examiner at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare System will determine if Riddick is either restored to competency or is un-restorable.