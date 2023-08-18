WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – A man faces charges after a police standoff lasted for hours outside a Wickliffe condo Thursday evening.

Wickliffe police officers were called to the 1500 block of Ridgewick Drive around 4 p.m. after several neighbors reported gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, residents told officers that the man who fired the gun went back inside a nearby condo.

The suspect refused to come out, so the Western Lake County Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiator Team were called to the scene, investigators say.

After several hours, the man eventually came out and surrendered to police. He was arrested and taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries, investigators say.

Detectives say they found a handgun, holster, ammo while searching the home. They also found shell casings by the front door.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Kovacic, is charged with inducing panic, having weapons while under disability and discharging a firearm within the city.

Kovacic was arraigned Friday morning and taken to the Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the situation should call police or email Detective Lt. Coolick at jcoolick@cityofwickliffe.com.