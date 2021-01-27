Man charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW)– A suspect was charged in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a 70-year-old man in North Olmsted.

Christopher F. Garcia, 37, of Brook Park, is charged with failing to stop after an accident.

The victim was hit head-on just outside his home on Clague Road on Jan. 17 while trying to help a driver involved in a different crash.

He suffered a broken sternum, broken pelvis and broken femur, as well as severe internal bleeding. Police said his condition continues to improve.

Garcia has been very cooperative and turned himself in Wednesday morning without incident, according to detectives.

Christopher F. Garcia (Photo courtesy: North Olmsted police)