Man charged in murder of Canton dad nearly a year after toddler’s killing to face judge

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged in the murder of a Canton father is scheduled to be arraigned in Stark County Wednesday.

Nichalous Dimitri Harvey, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Aaron Lucas.

Nichalous Dimitri Harvey, Courtesy: Stark County Jail

Lucas, 29, was shot and killed while outside a home in the 1020 block of 13th St. NW.

Detectives say the two had gotten into a fight prior to the shooting.

Lucas was shot multiple times.

Harvey turned himself in on Tuesday after police issued an arrest warrant.

Aaron Lucas was the father of Ace and Arcel Lucas.

The twin 1-year-old boys were shot while sleeping in their Canton home in July of 2020.

Ace died at the hospital. Arcel was injured but survived.

Arcel Lucas with picture of brother, Ace

One person has been charged in Ace’s murder.

Trejuan Johnson, 23, was taken into custody in December.

Trejuan Johnson (Courtesy: Canton Police Department)

However, police believe he was just one of those responsible for the shooting.

“Numerous, numerous shots were fired into the house. I don’t even have a count exactly on how many of them were fired, but, you know, the house was riddled with bullet holes after the fact,” Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo told FOX 8 early in the investigation.

Canton police released surveillance videos outside the home that showed multiple armed men.

Police have not said Harvey has any connection to the twins’ shooting.

Police ask anyone with tips to call (330)489-3144.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in the case.