AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.

Tina Case, 50, was likely ambushed then shot dead in her car shortly after pulling into her driveway on April 7, police say.

The Akron Police Department on Saturday said 25-year-old Antonio Miller is charged with aggravated murder, according to a release.

Miller was arrested in a home in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue on Friday.

Detectives identified Miller as a person of interest based on information in the early stages of the investigation.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.