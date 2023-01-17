CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man charged in connection to the shooting that killed four people and left a child in critical condition is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Martin Muniz, 41, is facing multiple aggravated murder charges in the mass shooting that happened Friday evening at around 7 p.m.

Police responded to a home in Mack Court after Muniz approached officers and reportedly told them he shot five people.

According to a statement of facts filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, the victims were shot in the head in different rooms of the house.

Three of them died at the home, including Muniz’s half-sister Angelic Gonzalez, 34; her son, Jayden Baez, 16 and her father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69. Anthony Boothe, 48, died at the hospital.

Boothe’s daughter, who is 8, is at the hospital in critical condition.

Arresting charges in the case were three counts of homicide and two counts of felony assault for the surviving victims.

Investigators did not give a motive for the shooting, however, they believe it was domestic related.

He is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. FOX 8 will stream the arraignment at the top of the story above.