ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said an Elyria man has been arrested for carrying out a troubling crime spree, during which he randomly targeted motorcyclists.

Unfortunately, one of the innocent victims was shot to death by the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Makuch. The fatal shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, when shots fired from a car struck a man riding his motorcycle along Lake Avenue in Elyria Township.

“Emerson Court, Lake Avenue, motorcyclist laid his bike down, they said he got shot by a white car,” a witness told a 911 dispatcher.

The victim, 30-year-old Trey Anthony Sukey of Lorain, who was pronounced dead a short time later, was the third motorcyclist randomly targeted by the driver of the car in less than one hour.

“They weren’t even acquaintances — didn’t even know each other. It was just, unfortunately, this young man was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Capt. Robert Vansant told FOX 8 News.

Lorain County residents were horrified by the senseless nature of the slaying and two earlier crimes committed by the same suspect.

“When they said [he was] targeting other bikers, it’s like, ‘What’s the point of that?’ I don’t know. Scary,” said Terri Shawver.

Investigators said the series of events started at about 5:15 p.m., when the gunman pointed his weapon at a motorcycle rider and his passenger at state Route 58 and Cooper Foster Park Road.

Authorities said the lives of the two people may have been saved by an alert crew from Life Care Ambulance, who laid on their airhorn.

“That kind of startled our suspect. He either took off through the light or when the light turned green, he went through and proceeded on,” said Vansant.

Then at 6:02 p.m., the same gunman opened fire on a motorcyclist at North Leavitt Road and state Route 2.

Investigators said that victim is fortunate to be alive.

“His motorcycle was struck, along with a backpack that he had on. A round struck a thermos that he had in the backpack,” said Vansant.

Authorities said as the crime spree was unfolding, they began to track the movements of the gunman through the use of license plate readers. The technology eventually led them to the home of Isaiah Makuch in Elyria. Makuch is now facing charges that include aggravated murder.

He told investigators that he had no real motive for targeting Sukey and the other motorcyclists.

“He was having some type of manic episode. There are some things that he conveyed to us that I’m not at liberty to release right now, but every indication he gave us was that there was some episode that he was having mentally,” Vansant told FOX 8 News.

Makuch is currently being held without bond in the Lorain County jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned via video on Thursday morning in Elyria Municipal Court.