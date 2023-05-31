UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — University Heights police have arrested a man after a head-on collision on Cedar Road near Brockway Road turned fatal Saturday afternoon.

The impact sparked a fire that burned both vehicles and caused destruction to a utility pole. Police first said when they arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m. “occupants of the vehicles were determined to be deceased.”

Now police have confirmed that two people who were inside separate vehicles were killed in the crash.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the victims as 20-year-old Marlon Emory of South Euclid and the other as 57-year-old John Nelson from Akron.

Police said another man they initially believed to be a pedestrian was found injured in a nearby lawn and was taken to the hospital.

Now police have identified the 19-year-old man as the driver of one of the vehicles. Khaleel Johnson of South Euclid was arrested at University Hospitals on Tuesday and taken to Solon Jail. He was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide (aggravated) and appeared in court Wednesday, police said, where bond was set at $200,000. The case is moving to a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Grand Jury.

Khaleel Johnson. Photo courtesy University Heights police.

An investigation is ongoing, but police did not say what they believe led to the crash.