NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Investigators in Pennsylvania announced the arrest of a man who is charged in the deaths of his mom and brother.

According to investigators, Pennsylvania state troopers responded to a home on Sunday, Sept. 24, after investigators said a man called the FBI and said he may have hurt his family members.

Aaron Deshong

Troopers arrived on the scene while the caller, identified as Aaron Deshong, 49, was still talking to the FBI.

Troopers found two bodies in the kitchen.

The deceased were identified as Wanda Deshong, 74, who lived at the home, and Adam Deshong, 53.

A Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver registered to the suspect was found in the home with four spent shell casings in the cylinder as well as two live rounds.

The coroner’s office said Wanda Deshong died of a gunshot wound to the head. Adam Deshong died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Aaron Deshong is charged with first-degree murder.