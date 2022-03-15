Man charged in Akron racial attack now faces lawsuit

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged in an attack in Akron, in which police say he hit two women while yelling racial slurs, is being sued by one of the women.

Andrew Walls, 26, of Kent, was arrested after police say he punched two people, including a Black woman in the face, and yelled derogatory comments.





“I’m the only Black person around. I didn’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people a racial slur. I was like, ‘Who talks like that? You can’t say that. That is not okay.’ We were in the most friendly neighborhood in Akron and he was like screaming, all these racial slurs. I was looking at him, he just made eye contact with me and started calling me a racial slur. And then just literally punched me in my face.”

Cameron Morgan, 23, of Akron, told the FOX 8 I-Team she suffered a concussion and a split lip.

The incident happened in Highland Square on Feb. 27 and was captured on multiple videos.

The lawsuit, filed March 11, asks for damages for medical expenses for a surgery Morgan required as a result of the attack as well as wage loss due to the injuries.

The suit asks for an excess of $25,000.

Walls faces assault charges and a count of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges.